Extra $600 in unemployment benefits to end Saturday in Washington

Job seekers have been able to claim an extra $600 per week during the coronavirus pandemic. That benefit ends Saturday in Washington.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Saturday, the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits from the CARES Act will end unless Congress acts soon to extend or adjust it.

More than 29,000 new unemployment claims were made in Washington state last week, down 27% from the previous week.

However, those who are still unemployed will need to brace themselves for a lighter check.

Washington's Employment Security Department said since the funds from the CARES Act are federal, it has no say in whether the benefits are extended.

"We are committed to supporting both workers and employers as they navigate the changing workforce landscape," Suzi LeVine, the Employment Security Department commissioner for Washington state, said in a statement. "ESD and our partners in the WorkSource system are here to help in the search for a new job or a new career, or maintain benefits if you cannot yet go back to work."