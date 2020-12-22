Your Money, Your Future: Top 5 questions answered

Answers to the top five financial questions from viewers related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, we've answered hundreds of questions related to finances.

But new questions keep popping up, deadlines have changed, or answers have stalled.

The following is an update to five of the top questions you've asked during the pandemic:

What's the latest with unemployment?

In a nutshell, unemployment is down but there are still thousands of people waiting on payments - the exact number is a moving target.

Some are holding out hope the federal government can continue with additional benefits. However, there won't be additional benefits until action is taken at the federal level, according to Suzi LeVine, commissioner for the Employment Security Department.

On Monday, Dec. 21, lawmakers were moving toward a vote on a $900 billion relief bill.

Can I be evicted?

There have been local, state, and federal plans in place to stop evictions.

In Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan halted evictions until the end of the year and the city council added six months to that.

Landlords have sued, saying the city should instead help renters pay, instead of cancelling rent.

There is rental assistance, though not enough to go around.

Can I take a paid leave of absence from work?

Besides housing costs, childcare has remained a top concern during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the CARES Act expansion, parents could take up to 12 weeks of paid leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act through 2020.

However, those provisions are set to expire on Dec. 31, unless action is taken by lawmakers.

Where is my stimulus check?

Many people have said they didn't receive their stimulus check.

In March, Congress passed the CARES Act, giving individuals who made $75,000 or less, or couples who made $150,000 or less, a one-time direct payment of $1,200. Those with dependent children under the age of 17 received an additional $500 per child.

If you haven't received yours, your best bet now is to report it on your next tax return.

Are foreclosures on the rise?

Many people asked for a six-month deferral at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, only to discover they owed a huge lump sum later on.

If you applied for a deferral in April, that means time is running out.

There is a state foreclosure program to assist people.