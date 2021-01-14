Social security recipients are automatically eligible for the second stimulus payment

As long as a recipient is making less than $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 as a couple, they should receive the full amount.

SEATTLE — The second round of stimulus checks are on the way for millions of Americans. But some people on social security want to know if receiving the benefits impact whether they qualify for a stimulus payment.

KING 5 viewer Walter wrote to ask, "Do you know if people on disability SSI get stimulus checks?"

The second round of payments use similar criteria to determine who is eligible for the $600 check. Just as with the first round of stimulus checks, there are income requirements. An individual must have made less than $75,000 on their 2019 tax filings, in order to receive the full $600 check. A couple or individual can also collect an additional $600 for each dependent under the age of 17.

If you are like Walter and are receiving social security benefits, you will automatically be eligible to receive the stimulus payment. That includes social security old-age retirement, survivors of disability insurance, supplemental security income, railroad retirement and veterans benefits, according to the American Association of Retired Persons.

According to the IRS, you should automatically be eligible to receive the second stimulus payment, and it should come through direct deposit, paper check, or debit card.

Technically, the IRS and U.S. Treasury have until January 15 to send out the payments under the relief bill, but it's doubtful everyone will get the money by then. You may have to claim the amount as a recovery rebate credit on your taxes this year if you do not receive the money.

You can use the IRS tracker to find out more information about the status of your stimulus. There is also a real-life hack to contact a real person at the IRS.