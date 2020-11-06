Still haven't received your stimulus check? What you need to know

There are several reasons people still don't have their payment.

As many as 35 million Americans are still waiting for their stimulus checks, and there could be many reasons why.

If you think your check was stolen, you are able to report it to the IRS and the Federal Trade Commission at the same time. Get started here to report and learn how to start a recovery plan.

If you accidentally threw away or lost a stimulus debit card you can go to this site or call 1-800-240-8100 to get a replacement. The Treasury Department says the replacement card is free.

If the IRS payment tracker says your check was sent and you still have not received it, you will want to call the IRS. There are two numbers you can call: 1-800-919-9835 or 1-800-829-1040.

It may take you awhile to get through but the IRS recently added 3,500 phone representatives to help with problems.