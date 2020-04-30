SEATTLE, Wash. — Initial lags with the second round of Small Business Administration loans has small business owners on edge.

The SBA started approving loans Monday morning, and there were plenty of headlines around technical issues and backlogs. However, there is some positive news for small business owners waiting for funding.

The SBA is doing a bulk approval process that allows banks with 5,000 applications or more in one submission. That means big banks with thousands of small businesses as customers can ideally get money to them faster.

During the first round of loans, 1.6 million loans went to businesses that got $150,000 or less, reports the SBA. And though there were headlines with big corporations getting money, the SBA says most of the funds went to mom and pop shops. Even so, some of the larger, more sophisticated small businesses were able to secure funding quicker in the first round.

“I hope that this round, it's more of our small businesses in there that really need this help [get it],” said Jeremy Field, SBA Regional Administrator for the Pacific Northwest. “They needed them weeks ago. We know that, and that’s why we’re working so hard to get them the funds."

The SBA is also implanting pacing, which means both large and small lenders have to receive the same amount of loans every hour. This has also been criticized for slowing the process, but it’s meant to equalize the process between big and small banks.

The regional SBA office does not anticipate funding to run out this week – funding ran out in less than two weeks with the first round of funding.

Also, different this go-round are clearer guidelines and new eligibility requirements to include farmers, ranchers, those in the gaming industry, and remote-access hospitals. Also, there is more clarification all around, says Field, including how seasonal workers can prove what their salaries could be. Field says congressional leaders worked to fill in some gaps from the first round.

“A lot of things have been added,” said Field. “So if you're wondering if you're okay this time around, call your lenders, they'll be able to help you.”

The one thing that is the same is that these loans are forgivable if 75% of the loan goes to payroll. Field says the SBA wants business owners to hire back all of their people, but some businesses—especially restaurant owners—have said this is a hard standard to meet as some of their employees make more money on employment with the new federal benefits. Many business owners say they’re also having a hard time hiring back their staff when their business is closed.

