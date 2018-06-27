SPOKANE, Wash. – Business Insider ranks Washington near the top of a list of state economies.

Business Insider combined six measures of labor-market and general economic health for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The factors include unemployment rate, job growth, per-capita gross domestic product (GDP), GDP growth, average weekly wages, and wage growth, according to the website.

The economies are ranked from best to worst.

Washington came in at No. 2 on the list. The state’s average weekly wage of $1,168 was the second-highest among the states and Washington, D.C. Its non-farm payroll job growth of 2.8 percent between April 2017 and April 2018 was the fourth-highest, according to the site.

“What do you get when you raise the minimum wage, provide paid sick leave, craft the best family leave policy in the nation, and invest in education and infrastructure? According to Business Insider, you get the top state economy in the nation,” Governor Jay Inslee said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Washington, D.C. came in first on the list. South Dakota, No. 51 on the list, was only one of two states with negative GDP growth.

© 2018 KREM