Financial self-care: The tools you need to increase your net worth

SEATTLE — Net worth: two words you hear all the time when talking about celebrity salaries -- but did you know YOU have a net worth, too?

Tori Dunlap, who founded Her First $100K to fight financial inequality by giving women actionable resources to better their money, says tracking our net worth helps us reach financial goals. She nicknames the concept our "adult GPA", but it isn't something we should be scared of! She joins New Day Northwest to give us tips and tricks for smart money-saving and growing our net worth.