Why the gender pay gap for freelancers is growing and how to overcome it

SEATTLE — Did you know that there's a growing 28% wage gap among men and women freelancers?
This is a major problem as more women are expected to leave their traditional jobs and work for themselves. As author and career coach Sara Connell explains, this is in part because of something the Atlantic has called The Confidence Gap. Sara joins New Day NW to share her tips for breaking through this glass ceiling.
