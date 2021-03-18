x
Why the gender pay gap for freelancers is growing and how to overcome it

Author and Coach Sara Connell shares her tips for breaking through the pay ceiling and bridging the "Confidence Gap." #newdaynw
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Why do female freelancers make less than men, for the same job?

SEATTLE — Did you know that there's a growing 28% wage gap among men and women freelancers?

This is a major problem as more women are expected to leave their traditional jobs and work for themselves. As author and career coach Sara Connell explains, this is in part because of something the Atlantic has called The Confidence Gap. Sara joins New Day NW to share her tips for breaking through this glass ceiling. 

Segment Producer Derek Haas.  