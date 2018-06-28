Starbucks on Thursday announced the retirement of Scott Maw as chief financial officer and executive vice president. It comes three weeks after Howard Schultz announced his departure as Starbucks executive chairman.

“I am grateful for the contributions Scott has made over the past seven years that led to the unprecedented growth of Starbucks,” said Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and CEO in a statement. “As we enter our next phase of continued growth, I am confident in the finance team Scott has developed and am appreciative of his willingness to support through the transition into new leadership.”

Maw, who joined the company in 2011, will retire Nov. 30.

“I am proud to have been part of such a special company and to have experienced Starbucks remarkable growth and expansion during my seven years here,” said Maw in a statement.

