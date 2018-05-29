Seattle has earned a couple of titles that explain a lot of the tension going on in the city lately: it is the fastest growing big city of the last decade and the hottest housing market in the country, a designation it has held for 19 straight months.

According to the latest update from the Case-Shiller national home price report, Seattle home prices in March rose 13 percent over the same period a year ago, followed by Las Vegas and San Francisco. While Seattle has held its place at the top for some time, Las Vegas and San Francisco were ranked 10th and 16th, respectively, on the list, a year ago.

The main reason behind Seattle’s reign at the top of the for-sale housing market? A lot of new people, and not a lot of homes to buy.

