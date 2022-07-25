Raising Cane's founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets

If any of the 50,000 tickets is the lucky number, each of Raising Cane’s employees would win thousands.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Raising Cane's is hoping to win a jackpot for its workers.

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves announced Monday he has purchased 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets.

Raising Cane's said if any of the 50,000 tickets is the lucky number, each of its employees would win thousands based on current calculations.

The Mega Millions jackpot prize reached an estimated $810 million Monday morning, after 28 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The Tuesday-night jackpot is the third largest jackpot prize in the game's history and only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher for Mega Millions.

The jackpot is currently the nation's fourth-largest-ever lottery prize. The world record for a jackpot remains $1.586 billion, which was a Powerball prize awarded in 2016.

Raising Cane's said in a release that over the last two years, the company has added over $200 million in wage increases.

"As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together," Graves said. "None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning."

