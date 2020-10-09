x
Why you should set up an emergency fund ASAP

Financial/Career Coach Tori Dunlap shares her insights on what we're saving for, where to keep it, and how to get started
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
It's never too late to start an emergency fund

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that having a stable job does not equate to not having to worry about financial emergencies. We never know what barriers may get in our way, so having extra money in times of need can be crucial.

Tori Dunlap, who made headlines when she saved $100K by age 25, is now a Financial and Career Coach who reveals everything we need to know about starting an emergency fund.

Segment Producer Derek Haas.    