SEATTLE — Changes made to the retirement system a few years ago now have additional adjustments that could impact your retirement savings plan or college fund savings.
At the end of 2022, President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion budget bill that included the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022, or SECURE Act 2.0. It builds on the changes made to the retirement system by 2019’s Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.
According to Northwestern Mutual in Seattle, the new legislation made saving for retirement easier.
It's important to note, not all changes outlined in the SECURE Act 2.0 will take effect immediately.
Key takeaways:
- Changes to required minimum distributions (RMDs)
- Part-time employers could be offered retirement plans if they have at least 500 hours of service for three consecutive years
- Penalty-free withdrawals allowed from retirement accounts for growing families
New law grants employers a “fiduciary safe harbor” when choosing an annuity provider
- Inherited IRAs required to be drawn down within 10 years if the IRA or qualified plan owner dies after 2019; existing inherited IRAs are not affected until the current beneficiary passes away