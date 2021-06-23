Trader Joe's recalls Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups

The candy may contain peanut powder that can be a danger to people with allergies.

Trader Joe's is recalling its two-packs of Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups because they could contain peanut protein that may pose a risk to people with peanut allergies.

The retailer said it was alerted by its supplier about the potential contamination.

"While the label states that the product 'May contain traces of... peanut,' following reports of allergic reaction, potentially affected product was promptly removed from sale," Trader Joe's said in a statement.

The cups have a "sell by" date of April 5, April 6 or April 7, 2022.