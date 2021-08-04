More than 1 million pressure washer spray guns recalled due to safety hazard

Some Greenworks and Powerworks spray gun connectors can break, causing the hose or other parts of the connector to dislodge and potentially cause injuries.

WASHINGTON — More than 1 million Greenworks and Powerworks pressure washer spray guns have been recalled, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday.

The recall alert claims the spray gun connector can break off, which could cause the hose or other parts of the connectors to dislodge. Hongkong Sun Rise, which distributed the product, said it received 15 reports of injuries.

Customers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled spray guns and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free replacement of the spray gun handle.

The items were sold nationwide at Lowe’s stores, Amazon.com and other online retailers from January 2017 through February 2021. The recall alert claims the plastic gun accessory kit was sold for about $40, and the pressure washers were sold for between $100 and $180.

The recall involves the Greenworks brand 2000 psi plastic pressure washer spray gun included in the Greenworks brand 2000 psi Plastic Gun Accessory kit, Greenworks brand Pressure Washer models ranging from 1500 -1800 psi and certain Powerworks brand Pressure Washer models ranging from 1700-1800 psi, according to the alert.

Customers can find the model numbers printed on the back of the pressure washers near the top. When the spray gun is removed, customers will be able to see that the interior connector is made of black plastic, not metal, on recalled units.

Below is a full list of the recalled products' model numbers, the product itself and date codes:

GPW1500: GREENWORKS 1500 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 - 10/31/19

GPW1501: GREENWORKS 1500 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 - 5/11/20

GPW1600: GREENWORKS 1600 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 - 10/31/19

GPW1602: GREENWORKS 1600 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 - 6/2/20

GPW1702: GREENWORKS 1700 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 - 10/31/19 (sold at Lowe’s) 1/1/17 - 6/8/20 (sold elsewhere)

GPW1704: GREENWORKS 1700 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 - 10/31/19

GPW1800: GREENWORKS 1800 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 - 7/7/20

GPW1803: GREENWORKS 1800 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 - 12/17/19

5202002: Plastic Gun Kit, All with that model number

PWA101: POWERWORKS 1700 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/10/20

PWA104: POWERWORKS 1800 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/11/20