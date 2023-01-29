3 money-saving tips from Seattle entrepreneur who saved $100K by age 25

Founder of "Her First $100K" launches campaign to fight financial inequality by giving women more resources to save money.

SEATTLE — Born in Tacoma and now living in Seattle, Tori Dunlap quit her corporate job after saving $100,000 by age 25.

Dunlap made the move to launch Her First $100K to fight financial inequality.

She is also an author. Her book, Financial Feminist, is a New York Times Bestseller.

A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Dunlap now travels the world writing and speaking about personal finance, online businesses, and confidence for women.

Dunlap said she has helped more than three million women negotiate salaries, pay off debt, build savings, and invest.

Online, Dunlap has gained more than 3.5 million followers on social media and more than nine million podcast downloads.