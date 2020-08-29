Money making Millennial spreads the wealth of financial knowledge

"I started my first business when I was 9 years old. I owned vending machines, the kind you put a quarter in and get candy out. Ended up owning 15 of those by the time I graduated high school. All the profits went to my college fund. And I later sold that business to a 10-year-old who also happens to be named Tori cause that's how this crazy world works."



After college, she set a lofty goal to save $100,000 by the age of 25.



"The joke was if I can do it the day before I turn 26 it still counts. So I did it at 25 years and 3 months."



Tori took the many things she's learned about money and turned it into a business called Her First 100K.



"I started Her First 100K about 3 years ago and that was my side hustle so I was working my 9 - 5 job in Seattle and growing her first 100K on the side," said Tori. "I write, speak and coach about paying off debt, budgeting, saving, starting a business and I've helped over 200,000 women feel more financially confident and it's my favorite thing to do in the world."



Tori knows, not everyone is given the tools that lead to financial independence.



"There's a severe disadvantage when it comes to financial education, specifically for women and other marginalized groups. And so then I was really committed from then on to using the privilege of the financial education for good," said Tori. "If we can give this education on how to invest or how to negotiate or how to manage your money more effectively to marginalized groups, we can start changing the world."



Tori Dunlap may have her financial house in order, but she more than happy to spread the wealth.



"I really believe I was put on this earth to fight for women financial rights."



You can watch Tori and 5 other inspiring speakers at 425 and South Sound Magazine's 5th annual Women to Watch speaker series, presented by Kitsap Bank. This virtual event happens live on September 17th at 7 p.m. You can find more information and buy tickets at 425magazine.com. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Kirkland non-profit Washington Women in Need.