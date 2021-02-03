Woodinville home has so many amenities you may never want to leave - Unreal Estate

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Tucked away on the back roads of Woodinville’s wine country, you'll find a home for sale that has just about everything one could want. And more.



"When you enter from the street it just looks grand and opulent," said Becky Gray with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty. "The grounds outside are absolutely beautiful, 4 and a half acres. And the main pool area is surrounded by fireplaces boche ball horseshoe rings."



"Their guest come over and they just never want to leave."



At over 12,000 square feet, the 5 bedrooms, six-bath home is both elegant and impressive.



"The great room is one of their favorite rooms. It was built for entertaining. It has 24-foot ceilings. A very great grand fireplace. It has a music room that is absolutely beautiful," said Gray. "This kitchen is probably one of the most beautiful kitchens that I have ever seen. It was built by the owners who entertain quite a bit. The cabinetry is exceptional."



And if you want to cook outside, you're just a few steps away.



"It just freely flows for their guest and for their family."



But it’s all the extras that make this home so unique.



"The amenities of this home are impossible to duplicate. When you go downstairs to the lower level, we have a state-of-the-art theater that is absolutely beautiful. It can house about 15 guests and has a very large screen. It's really fun for the family."

