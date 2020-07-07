Community icon Fox Hollow Farm for sale - Unreal Estate

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — It may be called a farm, but to many Fox Hollow Farm in Issaquah is so much more.



"When we came out to look at this property to purchase it 11 years ago, we felt that it was too incredible to not share. And ultimately that's why we opened Fox Hollow Farm to the public," said owner Autumn Ridnell.



Autumn’s family spent countless days and dollars turning the property into a place her kids, and eventually, the community would fall in love with.



"We offer something that's really hard to find anymore which is good old fashion family fun in an outdoor environment where families of all generations can bond and spend quality time together."



Now Autumn is hoping a new owner will take over the farm and carry on its legacy.



"It's been a labor of love and we have little bits of us in every part of this property."



The 22-acre estates sits along the tranquil banks of Issaquah Creek and is surrounded by a lush landscape.



"The seller planted every tree by hand in here. It's almost like a little mini Butchart Gardens," said Brad Vancour. Vancour, along with Britt Wibmer of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, is co-listing the home.



The centerpiece of the grounds is the stately main house.



"What's very charming about the 1940's Georgian manor here at Fox Hollow is the entryway. It grabbed me the moment I saw it. The mahogany wood going upstairs is very sweeping. There's a beautiful French kitchen with a lot of seating for dining," said Autumn.



The house also has multiple bedrooms and bathrooms and plenty of room to play in.



"I have a large family and I love to entertain so this is an entertainer dream," said Autumn.



And who wouldn't be entertained with animals and a personal super-market just outside your front door.



"We really enjoy growing our own food. Have chickens to produce eggs. And we have quite a few acres of organic crops." said Autumn.



"There's a business component to it and then it's a beautiful estate on 22 acres on two separate lots and a manor built in 1943 with over 6000 square feet. It's really a special property," added Vancour.



And being only a 20-minute drive from Seattle to seclusion only makes it more dreamy.



"I feel that this is a very unique property because everywhere you step you see something beautiful. Unique. Touching. And I think that is what I'll miss the most." Said Autumn.

