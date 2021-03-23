Live inside history atop the Smith Tower - Unreal Estate

SEATTLE, Wash. — It's a home that sits atop Seattle history. "The Smith Tower is one of the most iconic buildings in the city. It is certainly the most historic building. It's so nostalgic. It's touched everyone in Seattle in some way,” said Moira Holley , with Realogics Sotheby's International Realty. On the market for the first time, the pyramid-shaped penthouse at Smith Tower has been completely made over by the building's owner Unico Properties . "In this renovation, everything has been brought up to 2021.”

Like tall ceilings? The ones in here are over two stories tall.



"It's essentially a loft, a two-story loft living space. The catwalk is unique. I don't think there's any property in Seattle that has a catwalk quite like this."



On the lower level of the 2,100 square-foot space is the living area.



"The bedroom is very dreamy," said Holley. "You walk into the bedroom space and there's this beautiful rift-cut oak cabinetry. The pivot door is heavier than a normal door but it does provide privacy."



Besides the primary bath, there's a clever, smaller bathroom too.



"It does have a three-quarter bath. It has an interesting cutout door that folds neatly into the corner."



And on every level, you'll find views very few have taken in.



“The teardrop window, they really are the signature for this space," said Holley.

"The ferries, the sunset. Straight up 2nd Avenue. And Mount Rainier right behind me. So it's incredible."



But the most incredible view is at the tippy top -- if you can fit.



"There's a glass globe up above, accessed via the stairs. You can shimmy up there and get all the way to the top and see the view. The view we can see through the windows is on steroids."