A home for sale in Seattle that feels like the San Juans

Some people have a second place they can escape to. But this waterfront home for sale in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood is both a residence and a retreat.



"I like to think of this house as an experience. And it could probably be clinically proven to improve one’s health to reside here." Said Michael Doyle of Windermere Real Estate Midtown.



Nestled up against Discovery Park, the property is actually 5 parcels spread out over nearly 60 thousand square feet. To get to it you can either take the steps or take a ride.



"The tram is a great way when you need to carry things up or down." Said Doyle.



"The main house was effectively rebuilt in the year 2000. The main level is a beautiful kitchen with great living spaces. On top is an owner's suite that's amazing. Beautiful, beautiful views.”



It may not have views, but the master bath is something to see.



"In real estate, we often use the words ‘spa-like’ to describe the master bathroom. This is amazing. It's a private spa in the woods."



But the main house isn't the only building on site.



"The studio here makes great little guest quarters as an adjunct to the main house. It's been used as an office. Been used as an exercise studio."



Need a place for your parents to stay? You can put them up among the trees.



"The treehouse is a great little spot," said Doyle. "It's got an expansive view which is framed by trees. We've had a few people consider having parents there or older folks who may not want to take as many stairs. It’s a great little structure."



And all of these structures sit on amazingly manicured grounds.



"It's beautifully landscaped. It's won awards for landscaping. There are two water features. One of the really interesting features on the property is the rocks that you see are built in-place rocks. They had people who worked at the zoo, who created the environments at the zoo, they had them come.”



The rocks may not be real but there's nothing fake about the view.



"We're on the water. Looking out on Bainbridge Island, Vashon down to the south. Discovery Park Lighthouse to the north. It's really a visceral, mental and physical to arrive at this property," said Doyle. "It slows the heart and calms the soul."



The home may be in Seattle, but whoever buys it may feel like they're living in the San Juans.



"It's an amazingly calming place to be."