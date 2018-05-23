For the second straight quarter, more people are looking to move out of Seattle housing market than move in. That's according to a new Redfin analysis based on people using its service to search for a place to live.

In the first three months of 2018, just over 12 percent of Seattle Redfin users were looking at cities that were more affordable and with less competitive housing markets. That's up from 8.9 percent in of Seattle Redfin users who sought to leave in the final three months of 2017.

Most people trying to leave Seattle are looking in Los Angeles. While that may seem counterintuitive, Redfin says searchers were looking at the more affordable areas of the L.A. market such as Riverside County.

Redfin says these are the top out-of-state destinations for people leaving Seattle (based on Redfin search data for the first quarter of 2018).

1. Los Angeles

2. Phoenix

3. Portland

4. San Francisco Bay Area

5. San Diego

6. Austin

7. Las Vegas

8. Dallas

9. New York

10. Chicago

The top in-state destinations for people leaving Seattle were Bellingham and Wenatchee.

Redfin says its analysis looked at more than 1 million Redfin.com users searching for homes in 75 metro areas.

© 2018 KING