Waterfront luxury and a century-old forest are for sale on Mercer Island - Unreal Estate

SEATTLE — Do you love city life but crave time in the country?

You can experience the best of both worlds at Deerwood Estate, a large property showcasing natural beauty that’s for sale on Mercer Island.



"It’s tranquil and peaceful, but yet right over there is Seattle,” said Mary Ann Gorski, who owns the estate with her husband Don.



Down a secluded driveway and surrounded by trees, the property has 180 feet of low-bank waterfront and unequaled views from the Olympics to the city skyline.



"Here we are, in the middle of Seattle, in the middle of a forest, looking at Seward Park, and it feels like you're on Whidbey Island,” Don said.



That's where he grew up, and both he and his wife share a love of the water and building homes.



"We do, and most people think we're crazy,” Mary Ann said, laughing.

Their Deerwood Estate collaboration took three years to complete, with one big goal: to make the main house and a guest house, both built in 2015, appear ageless.



"We were trying to build something that looked like it had been here for a long time,” Don said.



Meticulous touches include colored glass in window panes, a vaulted ceiling in the dining room, and a sunken living area.



Other features are 100% modern, like infrared heaters warming the courtyard and lights controlled by the tap of a smartphone.

A Whidbey Island artist did all the framing, which includes fossilized leaves in concrete.

Nature ties into the estate's other essential feature - a conservation easement, forever protecting its natural beauty.



"We have a total of over four acres of land here, and this forest has been untouched for 120 years,” said Tim Conway, Managing Broker with John L. Scott.



A walking trail next to the house features hidden sculptures, a sweeping view, and space to breathe.



"When we had the winter storm, we walked this trail and it was so much fun, and so quiet,” Mary Ann said.



On the other side of the woods, there’s more charm by way of a unique third structure: a studio apartment in a refurbished caboose. It’s outfitted with a bed, kitchen, bathroom, and a deck overlooking the forest.

The Gorskis hope whoever lives at Deerwood next will have a big family and love it as much as they did before their kids grew up.

