Escape city life for luxury living in Skagit County - Unreal Estate

"This a very unique home. My clients designed it back in 2008. It took 3 years to build. It's just over 7 thousand square feet," says broker Scott Wasner with Christie’s International Real Estate . "No detail has been overlooked in this home. It's just absolutely spectacular from the landscape to the finishes inside and outside. The views are incredible. We are looking west over Big Lake." And the views inside aren't bad either. "When you come into the front door and you walk into the great room and it has 18-foot ceiling. We have living, dining, and kitchen. My clients are very big cooks they love using the kitchen. 18 foot-ceiling in the kitchen. Custom oak cabinets. We have incredible imported stone, top of the line appliances. Just adjacent to the indoor kitchen is a large outdoor covered kitchen."

Usually, a kitchen is the heart of the home. But here it's the indoor pool that's the center of it all. Literally.



"Interesting fact, when they started building the house they actually built the pool first and built the home around the pool."



Just off the pool is a huge game room complete with a bar, and a couple more bedrooms. But no bedroom beats the master.



"The master suite is just fully encompassing. We have a library that has 14-foot ceilings. A huge walk-in closets. The master bathroom has a very large shower. Top of the line."



And if you're looking for a place for your cars to stay too, the home also comes with a showroom worthy garage.



"Very unique garage. We parking, covered parking for 12 cars. You can work on your cars, my clients have restored car. We have a lift. We have an office where you can watch cars out on the bay."



There's even a heated detail bay for you to keep your cars clean.



"I would say we'd be doubling the price if we were in the city limits with this type of property on this type of acreages," Said Wasner. "It's very peaceful, very secure. It's almost like you're on a private island."



So while most of us can't wait to get out of our homes again, whoever buys this place may never want to leave.



"You just feel so removed from the world, especially in times like today."