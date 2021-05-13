Every day feels like you're on vacation at this Maple Valley log cabin - Unreal Estate

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Ever dream of escaping the cookie-cutter subdivision life for a log cabin retreat? Well if you have the funds, there's a 10-acre spread for sale that's the stuff those dreams are made of.



"It's really rare to see a property of this size, this stately so close to Seattle," said Brad Vancour with Sotheby’s International Realty.



"This property is called Cedar River Estate and it's located just past Renton on the way to Maple Valley. We've got 425 feet of river frontage which is pretty special. There's actual world-class fishing for trout in this river."



If they're not biting in the river you have two more places to cast your line.



"There's actually two stocked lakes on the property and there's rainbow trout up to 20 pounds on those lakes."



Just off the lakes is where you'll find the luxurious log cabin.



"This house was built in 1977 but it was completely remodeled. When I say completely everything, top to bottom in 2020. So it's practically a brand new house," said Vancour. "The house here is nearly 4000 square feet. There's four bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Every single log in this house has been re-stained and re-cocked. There's 100-year-old Montana distressed wood flooring in here that came out of a warehouse. The craftsmanship is second to none. Everything is custom made."



The cabin may have a natural rustic look, but it also has its glam spots too.



"One of the really cool features of this house is this white onyx countertop that lights up with LED lighting."



The estate also comes with a pool and two guest houses, one of which looks straight out of a Disney movie.



"There's this really intriguing tower. It is a guest house tower that I call a fairytale turret. It looks like something Rapunzel would live in according to my daughters."



So while log cabin homes have been around since the settler came, whoever buys this estate gets a cabin and a whole lot more.



"It's pretty special to have a property like this so close to the city."