BOTHELL, Wash. — "A whole lot of potential awaits," is how a real-estate listing described a home in Bothell that's so run down, people weren't allowed inside for a showing.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2502 166th Place S.E. is listed for $330,000 even though it needs thousands of dollars in repairs.

"Down to the studs remodel needed," is what the listing from Sam Forselius, of Compass, said.

Despite its dilapidated condition, The Seattle Times reported it attracted 17 offers in just five days. And a neighbor told KING 5 it recently sold for $427,000.

Real estate experts say King, Pierce and Thurston Counties are all experiencing nearly record-low inventory right now.

