Huzzah! Live like ancient royalty in this $2.3 million castle for sale in Monroe

The home, fit for any king or queen, comes complete with suits of armor, a great hall and a dragon sculpture in the yard.

MONROE, Wash. — Those looking to travel back to the days of King Arthur or the world of Game of Thrones may be interested in a Monroe home built and decorated like a castle.

Sitting on more than 18 acres of land, the 3,1616-square-foot home, located at 21632 High Rock Road in Monroe, features turrets and dry moats on the exterior and a great hall and suits of armor inside.

Inside, residents can enjoy design elements like wrought iron chandeliers and a cathedral ceiling in the great hall, hickory wood and Italian marble floors in the entryway and a Romeo & Juliet balcony off the master bedroom looking out over the property.

The main house has four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The fixtures are imported, and the stove was shipped in from France.

Additionally, there’s a 630-square-foot detached office/shop with a bathroom, heating and air conditioning.

The grounds also include some scenery that could take you to the Game of Thrones set with a sculpture of dragons, a creek with a waterfall, a scenic pond and a nearly 1,000-square-foot deck to enjoy it all from.

The property is being sold as a turn-key home with bonus items that include two tractors, and a Polaris Ranger, which is an off-road utility vehicle.