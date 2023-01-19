Cineworld, the company that owns Regal, filed for bankruptcy in September.

SEATTLE — The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close next month.

Cineworld, the company that owns Regal, filed for bankruptcy in September. The Seattle location is one of 39 theaters across the country that will close. The theaters' leases will be rejected on Feb. 15.

The other movie theater downtown, the AMC Pacific Place 11, will remain open. The Regal at Thornton Place in Seattle will also remain open.

The Parkway Plaza location in Tukwila has already closed.

The theater on 7th Avenue and Pike Street is one of many downtown Seattle retailers to close its doors.

Just days ago, the downtown Nike location on 6th Avenue and Pike Street announced it will be closing Friday, Jan. 20.

The closure comes as Seattle is working to recover from closures during the pandemic.

According to the Downtown Seattle Association, November of 2022 saw more than 2.1 million visitors, which is still less than pre-pandemic numbers in November 2019, but it is slightly higher than last year. On the weekend after Thanksgiving, downtown's retail core had more than 115,000 visitors, a 6% increase over 2021's count.