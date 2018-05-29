Target announced Tuesday it will launch three small-format stores in Seattle’s Ballard and University District neighborhoods and in Bellevue.

The small-format stores, which range from 21,000 to 49,000 square feet at these three locations, aim to reach new shoppers in dense urban and suburban areas where a traditional Target store wouldn’t fit.

Exterior rendering of Target's University District small-format store in Seattle. (Photo: Courtesy of Target)

The U District store, which is slated to open in 2019, will be located on “The Ave” at 4535 University Way Northeast. Merchandise at the U District store will be targeted towards student, including tech products, dorm and apartment essentials, and grab-and-go items.

The Ballard store is also set to open in 2019 at 1448 Market Street in the 15th + Market development. It will feature items for babies and kids, apartment and home living, and beauty products.

Exterior rendering of Target's Ballard small-format store in Seattle. (Photo: Courtesy of Target)

The Bellevue store, which scheduled to open in 2020, will be located in the Bellevue South mixed-use development at 116th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 4th Street. Its merchandise will be focus on clothing, health, and beauty products.

All stores will offer order pickup and same-day delivery through Shipt.

