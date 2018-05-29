Target announced Tuesday it will launch three small-format stores in Seattle’s Ballard and University District neighborhoods and in Bellevue.
The small-format stores, which range from 21,000 to 49,000 square feet at these three locations, aim to reach new shoppers in dense urban and suburban areas where a traditional Target store wouldn’t fit.
The U District store, which is slated to open in 2019, will be located on “The Ave” at 4535 University Way Northeast. Merchandise at the U District store will be targeted towards student, including tech products, dorm and apartment essentials, and grab-and-go items.
The Ballard store is also set to open in 2019 at 1448 Market Street in the 15th + Market development. It will feature items for babies and kids, apartment and home living, and beauty products.
The Bellevue store, which scheduled to open in 2020, will be located in the Bellevue South mixed-use development at 116th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 4th Street. Its merchandise will be focus on clothing, health, and beauty products.
All stores will offer order pickup and same-day delivery through Shipt.