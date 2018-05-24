A new car sharing service called Getaround is debuting in Seattle and it's a little like an Airbnb. If you have an idle car sitting in the driveway, you can rent it to people nearby and earn a little extra cash.

Using an app on iPhone or Android phones, renters can filter by time, price, and vehicle types to an area nearby. The service screens driver's records to ensure they are suitable drivers and offers insurance and damage repair for car owners.

Getaround's website claims someone who rents out their car on its service could earn up to $800 per month.

The service began in San Francisco and has since expanded to Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C, Portland, and now Seattle.

