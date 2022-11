In business for nearly 40 years, Made in Washington highlights statewide businesses and brands, and encourages you to shop for holiday gifts while buying local.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Made in Washington has been in business since 1984 to celebrate all things made in the Evergreen State.

For the upcoming holiday season, Made in Washington wants people to keep the brick-and-mortar store, and online store, in mind when shopping for gifts.

Kristin Frossmo, president of Made in Washington, joined KING 5 Mornings to share the "best of the best" local gift ideas.