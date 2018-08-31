Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

The top small appliance of the year is now online!

Many of the small appliance products on sale Labor Day enter a clearance phase in the 24 hours that follow the holiday. In my quest to save you the most cash possible, today’s chef approved multi-cooker can replace six different products in your kitchen.

While Sous Vide cooking is extremely trendy right now, slow cookers and crock pots are providing parents and busy professionals with the ultimate way to get food on the table while saving time and money. In the morning, just load up your ingredients for that perfect stew, pot roast, corn bread, Fajita night, lasagna, stir-fry or clam bakes, or quickly prep the most succulent pieces of meat and countless other dishes.

Set the delayed timer and the Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker and Sous Vide all-in-one will make sure your perfect meal is cooked, ready and hot the moment you return from work.

From tender roasts or the perfect way to cook eggs, fruits and desserts, the Sous Vide functionality tied to today’s multi-cooker deal will bring your food to life in ways you may never have considered.

I sent today’s deal to my favorite Food Network Chef to put to the test. Click the play button to hear from Chef Steve Binks and why he got so excited over the savings.

Features of the Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker and Sous Vide all-in-one

Sous Vide and slow cooking in one appliance

Large 6-quart capacity can feed a lot of people

Programmable for up to 72 hours of Sous Vide cooking

Slow cooks up to eight hours on high

Slow cooks up to 16 hours on low

Makes the most delicious and healthy dishes

Ideal for entertaining

Extremely easy to use

Was: $129.99

Now: $69.99

