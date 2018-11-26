Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Happy Cyber Monday 2018! With more than 10,000 different tech deals available online right now (and many items actually selling for higher than Black Friday pricing), I want to make sure you're hooked up with the biggest deals!

I've compiled a top 10 list of top-rated deals below; having unboxed every single product on this list and tested the merchants, I assure you - these are great grabs!

Click the play button for a look at the Top 10 products overall this Cyber Monday which also includes some fantastic household finds.

You can also find more great Cyber Monday deals on our other deals lists:

This list of top tech products for Cyber Monday is based on clicks, traffic and what's trending for big box retailers, thanks to the distributors below. Happy Savings!

Matt Granite's top 10 Cyber Monday tech deals

10) $50 off iClever Jump Starter and power bank with SOS light and free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

9) $24 off Mega Power wireless fast smartphone charger with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

8) $150 off Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi

Was: $349.99

Now: $199.99

7) $100 off HP, Acer, Lenovo and Samsung laptops / Chromebooks with free shipping

Was: $239 - $300

Now: $119 - $199

6) $20 off the most powerful power bank in its price range with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $34.99

5) $90 off noise canceling Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $180.99

Now: $89.99

4) $70 off the cord-cutting 4K TV LIVEBOX, get free TV and free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

3) $100 off the no.1-rated sonic electric toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99- 179.99

Now: $69.99 - $79.99

2) $120 off top rated Robo Vacuum and Robo Mop and free shipping

Was: $349.99

Now: $229.99

1) $70 off Carbon Fiber minimalist RFID blocking wallet with free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $59.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

