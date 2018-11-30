Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $120 off top-rated robotic vac and mop with remote controller and free shipping

If you don't yet own a robo vac, today is your deal day. You're not going to need to overpay for a brand name like Roomba or iRobot.

That's because I found a robo vac that offers the same performance for a fraction of the price.

The new Coredy robo vacs function as robotic vacuums and mops complete with superb filters to capture 99 percent of dust, mites and allergens as small as 10 microns. If you are tight on time and want a solid vacuum job performed while you are doing other things, a robo vac is for you. And the Coredy has a slim profile that allows it to slide under couches, cabinets and tables to reach dirt our arms and hands cannot access.

I captured this robo vac mopping my floors as part of my tests last week and I think you'll be equally impressed by the results. Click the play button to watch Coredy!

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

This is hands down the best robo vac we've tested under $800 and it held its own against the Roomba.

Click the play button to see the Coredy smart robo vac in action.

Features of the Coredy R500 Robotic Vacuum and Mop:

The only top-rated robo mop and robo vac available at this price

New wet/dry mopping technology

12 infrared sensors combine for smarter vac navigation

Smart suction technology captured more dirt and dust than any other unit we tested

Brushless suction design prevents clogs

Ideal for those with allergies

Trapped more cat and dog hair than any system in a similar price range

Edge sensors can detect stairs and keep robo vac safe

Ultra slim profile allows robo vac to pass under most couches and cabinets

Your key to an allergy-free safety zone

Much quieter than competing vacs

Includes remote control and docking station

No. 1 seller from Prime Day 2018, top seller from Cyber Monday 2018

BUY IT NOW: $120 off top-rated robotic vac and mop with remote controller and free shipping

Was: $350.00

Now: $229.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA