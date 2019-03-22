Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

These are the softest, most durable towels money can buy, and my goodness do they hold up over time!

One of my favorite bed sheet and pillow companies has been making towels for awhile. However, I've never profiled the price drop on towels from this company before because I always thought the towel deals I've featured from Macy's and Kohl's were up to par. I was wrong.

After speaking to some lifestyle experts (including a few who work on the show I host for Amazon), I am now fully aware that how towels hold up over time is where you really need to be careful.

For sheets, we consider threat count. For towels, you need to consider "GSM" which stands for "grams per square meter." Most towels, if you're fortunate, carry a GSM of 300. That means the towels have a good absorbency and durability.

The Pur Spa towels are made with 600 GSM 100 percent cotton, which means they are double what would typically be considered a "top towel" and they are pure luxury.



After having used the Pur Spa towels for 5 months, I can safely conclude they hold up far better than competing towel sets I've been testing for half that time. They are a great purchase in my quest to save you cash and on sale today!

Features of Pur Spa Luxury Towels:

All bundles are 50 percent off today

Better than President's Day pricing

Soft, plush and extremely durable

600 grams per square meter composition

100 percent premium cotton and machine washable

Luxury finish with Italian design inspired stripes

Ideal for modern and traditional homes

Lowest recorded prices today

BUY IT NOW: $100 off Pur Spa Designer Luxury Towel Sets with free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

**Select your color choice and towel bundles from this price

