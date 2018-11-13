Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Today you can score every major Black Friday tech deal without ruining Thanksgiving and without the crowds!

The deals below are all hand-picked Black Friday price drops that are based on your requests and are all at their lowest-recorded price. If there is a major deal you don't see on this list, it will most likely because that deal will be better on Cyber Monday. I'll be showcasing the top Cyber Monday deals beginning this weekend.

If you would like to be notified when the top Cyber Monday deals go live, don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter. Whether you're shopping from my deal list or another deals site, I strongly caution you not to buy any pillows, robo vacs or weighted blankets. These products all drop in price for the days that follow Cyber Monday.

Click the play button for insight on how to make this the Best Black Friday yet!

10) $20 off wireless smartphone charger with cooling pad and free shipping

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Was: $44.99

Now: $24.99

9) $15 off Insta-Power Smart Power Banks with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $34.99

8) $23 off indestructible Bluetooth stereo speakers with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $26.99

7) $40 off Bluetooth waterproof wireless in-ear headphones with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

6) $50 off shoulder, neck and leg robo massager with free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

5) $100 off noise canceling Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

4) Save $150 on a Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

3) $100 off Z-Edge 4K WiFi action cams with free accessories and free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

2) $100 off the no.1-rated sonic electric toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99- 179.99

Now: $69.99 - $79.99

1) $70 off live streaming cut the cord TV box with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA