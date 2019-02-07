Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

They're $200 less than a pair of Beats by Dre Studio wireless headphones and $250 less than a pair of Bose headphones. They're also in stock and on sale for Prime Day!

As we count down to Prime Day, I'm showcasing the biggest deals you can buy at lower-than-Amazon pricing direct from distributors across the country.

The same products you see on DEALBOSS will be on sale for Prime Day, except right these deals are now $5 to $10 less. On Prime Day, many of the same items I'm showcasing right here may cost as much as 10% more as companies adjust to recover their costs of selling on Amazon.com.

With that being said, my promise is to bring you every major Prime Day deal early — with the exception of the Amazon-made products like Echo and Fire Tablets — and guaranteed in stock, which brings us to today!

I am an official headphone tester as part of Amazon's Live deal team and I test roughly 100 different pairs of headphones every year for this TV station.

For the commuter, traveler or anyone looking to go beyond that very average pair of headphones most of us own, the Decibel Diamond active noise-cancelling studio headphones are my favorite headphones for 2019.

The days of that eight-hour battery life are also gone! These headphones offer more than 20 hours of battery life. The active noise-cancelling Decibel headphones also have better sound quality and battery life than comparable headphones by both Beats By Dre and Bose within the same price range.

Reduce 85 percent of ambient noise.

A whopping 21 hours of battery life in our tests — most headphones offer just eight hours!

Quickly charge in around two hours.

Streams with virtually any smartphone, tablet or Bluetooth device from 45 feet away.

Hi-Fi audio is top-notch for gaming, movies, sports and TV streaming.

Extremely lightweight with built in microphone so you can take calls.

Ideal for any commute or travel.

Works with virtually any Bluetooth audio device, Apple, Android and Windows.

Headphones will be on sale for Prime Day with limited stock.

Lowest pricing with free shipping available today.



BUY IT NOW: $100 off Decibel wireless and active noise-cancelling Diamond Studio headphones with lifetime support and free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

