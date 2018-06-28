For the latest Prime Day deals, Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS

Say hello to The North Face and Nike at up to 60 percent off — and it's all thanks to Prime Day! Many of the biggest brands are launching Prime Day deals early to test consumer interest and demand. Those deals, along with July 4th sales, make it a great time to save big on the brands you love.

Prime Day is bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday for Amazon, as many of its retailers offer big discounts on popular products. Prime Day 2018 won't kick off until midday July 16 but that hasn't stopped Nike or The North Face discounts from running rampant.

If you want to see the exact same Nike and North Face deals expected on Prime Day 2018 early, with more stock, there is a way to do that today.

6pm.com — which is owned and operated by Amazon.com through Zappos — has the sales listed right now and all appear with free shipping and ample stock.

Click the play button for an inside look at this sale. The top deals are below.

**You can easily select your clothing or shoe size from the top left hand side of the sales page after you click the above links. You can also further narrow down your searches with the selection tabs on the left-hand side of 6pm.com

