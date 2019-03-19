Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Sugar and cereal lovers: feeling lucky? Lucky Charms has a giveaway you might want to check out.

The General Mills-owned cereal brand is giving away 15,000 limited-edition boxes filled only with Lucky Charms rainbow and unicorn marshmallows. It's the third time General Mills has offered the giveaway.

"It's no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows," said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for cereal at General Mills, in a press release. "Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened!"

To enter, customers need to buy a specially-marked box of Lucky Charms. The boxes can be found in stores nationwide. Each specially-marked box includes a code on an inside panel. Customers can enter the code at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if they won; winners will have a box of marshmallow-only cereal shipped to their home.

Of course, that can seem like a lot of effort when all you want is a cereal marshmallow fix. If you want a guaranteed supply of cereal marshmallows, you can buy one-pound bags from Amazon that start at $9.99.

And if you're in need of a new sofa so you can sit and enjoy your marshmallows and other meals, you might want to enter a new contest from McDonald’s and La-Z-Boy to win the McDelivery Couch. According to a press release sent to DEALBOSS, the couch features:

"Coolers built into the dual center consoles to keep your McFlurry chilled at 33 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Built-in phone chargers to power your McDelivery with Uber Eats orders.

"Adjustable seats at the touch of a button with power back, leg and headrests.

"La-Z-Boy’s iClean fabric."

To enter, fans must tweet about food ordered through McDelivery with Uber Eats and tag #McDeliverySweepstakes, @UberEats and @McDonalds. The sweepstakes runs through April 8, and you can enter once daily.

