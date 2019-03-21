Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Spring is in the air and the new season brings all sorts of savings and promotions aimed at enticing us to get outside and explore.

On Wednesday I hosted a "Get ready for spring" show live on Amazon.com that featured products and deals for the warmer weather. Today's deal is one I discovered on my own, that I have not shown before and that I'm excited to share it with you.

The GoPro HERO7 Silver 4K is one of the best action cams you will see on the market. Its list price is too much in my opinion — $299 — but the deal price today of $199 is significant.

Unlike most competing action cams, the GoPro HERO7 takes 10MP photos that are almost as spectacular as the 4K video it captures. I find that many action cams rarely do photography as well as this product, as video is usually the primary focus for the manufacturer.

The GoPro HERO7 can also be used horizontally and vertically which is another top feature if you are streaming to Instagram or another form of social media where you don't want cropped video.

If the $199 price deal today is out of budget for you, I will feature a deal on a different but still excellent HD action cam the first week of April. I expect that deal drop to be under $80 and with similar features.

The HERO7 is extremely rugged, waterproof and a terrific graduation gift or even something you could stash and gift for Mother's Day or Father's Day later down the line.

Features of the GoPro HERO7:

Rugged

Waterproof

Highly-responsive touch screen

Voice control feature works very well

Captures brilliant 4K video

Shoots both horizontal and vertical video

One of the best still photography capable action cams

Video stabilization software avoids shaky video

Extremely lightweight and compact



Was: $299.99

Now: $199.99

***One-day-only deal

