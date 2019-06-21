Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

SHOP NOW: Oakley sale at 6pm.com

Perfectly timed to the first day of summer, a major sale has dropped on Oakley sunglasses. This is a sale you want on your radar so you can protect your wallet and your eyes. It features sunglasses that are half-price and selling for as low as $44 today.

You're likely more than familiar with the lack of protection provided by a subpar pair of sunglasses in the blinding sun or on your commute. The pharmacy and dollar-store sunglasses rarely have adequate UVA / UVB protection.

As a bargain hunter, I've studied sunglasses and their lenses over the past decade and Oakley is in a league of its own. Oakley lenses go beyond conventional lenses to magnify images. Oakley HDO precision lenses give less distorted vision across the entire field of view — which means your eyes don't have to do any extra work.

With regular sunglass lenses, objects aren’t really where you see them. They're usually slightly out of place once the sunglasses lenses go on. The Oakley HDO lenses offers a more accurate visual representation. Space is defined how it appears so your brain doesn't have to work overtime to process images.

Oakley sunglasses are the subject of many scams and misrepresentations online. You have to be very careful from where they are purchased to ensure you're not getting knock-offs. I do all of that work behind the scenes so you never have to worry. The deals today are being offered by the Amazon-owned fashion website 6pm.com.

You can find the full sale available here and my favorite deals listed below! Please keep in mind prices can change at any time today.



63% off Oakley Cohort sunglasses (metallic black and grey)

Was: $120.00

Now: $43.99



70% off Oakley Silver R sunglasses (unisex)

Was: $143.00

Now: $42.99



66% off Oakley Latch sunglasses for women

Was: $163.00

Now: $54.99



59% off Oakley Frogskins sunglasses for women

Was: $133.00

Now: $54.99



66% off Oakley Silver XL sunglasses for men

Was: $173.00

Now: $58.95

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:



Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





