Yes, that headline is true: you can get a seven-night cruise to Alaska for $50 per night today. The catch: you'll need to leave soon. The deal is for a cruise that departs July 8.

But even If you can't fit that into your schedule, there are several other Alaska cruise deals that are worth your while today.

Despite the incredible popularity of cruises to Alaska, luxury cruise lines like Norwegian may have had prices too high in the weeks preceding some of their summer cruises. They apparently had difficulty filling cabins to full capacity and prices are the lowest I've seen in over a year as part of a sale that just launched today.

If you visit this page from travel agency Shermans Travel, you will find several offers for seven-night Norwegian Cruises with prices for $50, $57, $107, $121 and $128 per night plus tax.

If you do the math, a cruise for two for seven nights would be about $700. That's a fantastic deal for a cruise that departs July 8. In the event those dates do not work for you, there are other departure dates available July 1-28.

There will be additional cruise deals jam-packed with savings to benefit you or your family between August and late November so rest assured if you don't see something you like today, we'll set sail with more savings in a month.

Click here to access the Norwegian Cruise Line sales and please keep in mind prices will fluctuate throughout the day.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.







