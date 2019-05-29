Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
It was gross and disgusting. That was what I thought about my own skin before I had the wake up call of a lifetime from celebrity esthetician and make-up artist Lou Factora in New York City last year.
In addition to the programming I proudly partake in for this station, I host a network show out of Manhattan where I'm watched by millions of people every week. I'm shot in HD and I'm under a microscope like never before. My skin was a disaster. Whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. Our beauty expert Lou was sending me home with facial masks and blackhead removers every night.
I quickly discovered why one gadget that's used by the experts (and that's ready to replace that scary metal facial tool) is the best way to:
- Clean pores
- Reduce wrinkles and fine lines
- Remove blackheads
- Erase acne
Ideal for both men and women, the Pur-Pore vacuum and blackhead remover is FDA-certified and recommended by dermatologists.
Spa microderm abrasion treatments can be $150 to $250. Medical spa treatments with a dermatologist can be $450 or more. This tool used by dermatologists and spas across the country brings you similar benefits.
In just a few minutes per week, this gadget will combat acne, black heads, sun spots, wrinkles, fine lines, enlarged pores and more. Results are visible after just one use.
Click the play button to see the Pur-Pore in action!
Features of the Pur Pore Skin Vacuum and Blackhead Remover:
- Dermatologist-designed system
- Cleanses your pores in seconds
- Erases acne
- Removes blackheads without any pain or prodding
- Renews skin texture
- Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
- Ultra-compact design
- Ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin
- Cleans deep-seated dirt and diminishes appearance of large pores
- FDA-certified
- Four different suction modes
- Lowest-recorded price today
- Encourages blood circulation and removes dead skin cells
- Used in spas across the country
BUY IT NOW: $20 off Pur Pore skin vacuum and blackhead remover with free shipping
Was: $54.99
Now: $34.99
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.