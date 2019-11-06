Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

There has never been a better day to celebrate dad or yourself if you are shopping on Amazon right now. I've had a full day of getting up close and personal with the best discounts and trending products on Amazon.com and I have some serious savings to send your way.

I'm writing this list from Amazon's production headquarters where I hunt down and showcase deals for them. Of the list of deals that I've shown across the country today, my favorite ones are listed below. These are all trending products. If you don't see any reviews on a particular item, the deal listing has just been published today although the product itself is not necessarily a new release.

Please keep in mind that prices can change in an instant. If you're shopping at the last minute and want to make sure you get your presents in time for Father's Day, it's worth considering signing up for Amazon Prime. Don't have an Amazon Prime subscription? Click here to try Prime for free for 30 days.



40% off Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa and prime shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99



$70 off Beats By Dre Studio3 wireless noise canceling headphones

Was: $349.95

Now: $279.95



$40 off Ring Video Doorbell 2 with free shipping

Was: $199.00

Now: $159.00



$100 off Insignia 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV Fire Edition with free shipping

Was: $300.00

Now: $199.99



$60 off Carbon Fiber RFID-protected minimalist wallet with free shipping

Was: $120.00

Now: $59.99



$35 off Kindle Essentials bundle with free shipping

Was: $139.97

Now: $104.97



$115 off Echo Show (2nd Generation) with smart home kit

Was: $292.42

Now: $179.99



$40 off Blink indoor security cameras three-pack with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $149.99



$50 off Ring floodlight camera motion-activated HD with siren

Was: $249.00

Now: $199.00



$30 off Emergency Torchlight waterproof, life-proof with free shipping

Was: $67.99

Now: $27.99



25% off Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice streaming remote

Was: $39.99

Now: $29.99



$40 off Fire TV Recast over the air DVR 500GB plus free shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $189.99



$33 off Black + Decker 3-in-1 cordless trimmer, edger and mower

Was: $149.99

Now: $116.96



$87 off Weber Spirit outdoor gas grill with free delivery

Was: $436.00

Now: $349.00



$42 off Black + Decker 20 volt max lithium drill / driver with free delivery

Was: $99.00

Now: $56.67



$50 off DEWALT lithium drill driver combo kit with free delivery

Was: $199.00

Now: $149.00



$40 off Bosch power tools combo kit with free delivery

Was: $199.00

Now: $149.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.















