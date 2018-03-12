Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $30 off iClever USB Solar Charger with free shipping

It's life-proof, perfect for helping during power outages and my favorite deal on Amazon today. There are countless chargers and power banks on sale this season, and I've tested many of them. One of my favorites combines the power of solar and standard power into a win for your wallet.

With countless smartphones, speakers, drones, cameras and headphones that all need charging this holiday season, my favorite battery back-up gives you reliable power on the go, even in the event of a power outage.

The iClever Solar Power Bank gives you all the benefits of a typical power bank alongside a solar panel that can charge a smartphone or tablet with just four hours of direct sunlight exposure. If you're not around enough sunlight to seal the deal, this power bank can also be recharged via USB.

Ultra slim

Will not over-charge your device

SmartID port detects the power needs of your iPhone, iPad or Android device

High conversion efficiency

Solar panel requires just four hours of charging

Can also be used as a regular power bank

Works in extreme heat or extreme cold

P63 Water resistant

Lowest-recorded price of the season

BUY IT NOW: $30 off iClever USB Solar Charger with free shipping

Was: $84.99

Now: $54.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA