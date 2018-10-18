Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $45 Off Handsome Multi-Tool + Free Shipping
A favorite frugal find and deal that dropped on Prime Day is back as Amazon's deal of the day!
While spring is typically home improvement season, I actually receive more requests for DIY-related items in the fall as many of our viewers prepare their properties for winter.
Rather than call a handyman or handy-woman, I now feel like less of a tool thanks to today's multi-tool deal. I've been amazed at how much I can accomplish when I am properly equipped.
Think of this as a Leatherman or Swiss Army multi-tool for the new age. My favorite multi-tool can help you tackle almost any household project.
The Handsome Multi-Tool includes:
- Two knives
- Pliers
- Screwdrivers
- Wire cutter
- A saw
- Package opener
- Bottle and can opener
Ideal for camping, home improvement or that ideal "what if" emergency tool for the kit or car glove box, $35 gets you more than $85 worth of tools. Click the play button to see this bad boy in action.
BUY IT NOW: $45 Off Handsome Multi-Tool + Free Shipping
Was: $69.99
Now: $24.99
MORE FROM DEALBOSS:
- This trending $18 smart scale can help you stay healthy
- The ultimate neck and nap pillow for $17
- Amazon Alexa-enabled wireless speakers are under $50 today
- The best LED flashlight to have in a storm or emergency is on sale
- Why now is the time to buy a garden hose
- Cut the cord: top streaming box for free TV
- The top charcoal toothpaste for whiter teeth is on sale
- You can easily spot these suitcases
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.