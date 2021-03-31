Snoqualmie-area car club Beauty & Keys is putting women in the driver's seat

A whole new road has opened up for these car enthusiasts! #k5evening

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. —

It's a group that combines a love of cars and cosmetics. And they do them both full throttle.

"Beauty and Keys started, was born because I really liked to go on drives. And I noticed that most of the time, I was the only woman in the driver's seat. And so I thought there must be more women who really like to drive just like me. And so I combined my two favorite things which are cars and cosmetics and made Beauty and Keys."

Founder Jaime June has been leading the club for 3 years now. Her female-focused driving events include winter SUV rides and Ferrari rides. And fun mingling opportunities like Car Girls and Cocktails.

"Every single time a woman comes to one of my drives each time they become more confident, and they become more fun and freer. And then they bring more girlfriends. So each time it just gets better and better."

Today's gathering is at DirtFish rally school in Snoqualmie.

"This is one of my events called Pretty Dirty, and I partner with DirtFish each time, it is so much fun. Because the instructors here are just world-renowned. They're amazing, amazing. And the girls learn so much."

"The girls learn all the techniques of rallying and so they teach them how to go out on the skidpad, they also teach them how to go around the courses and race. And it really actually shows you techniques that you will use always."

For car enthusiast Brittney Evans, Beauty and Keys have opened up a whole new road.

"The best part of this is being in the driver's seat. Traditionally the women are in the passenger seat and with Jamie's drives you really get to get out and into the driver seat."

When this rally is over they'll move from the driver's seat to the makeup chair.

"I really want to show that women can be super feminine and girly and beautiful, and still really get dirty on the track, go out and race and still be really feminine."