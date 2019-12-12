PORTLAND, Ore. — At first glance, the menu at In-N-Out is simple. Delicious, but simple. You've got your standard burgers and fries and shakes. Oh, and there's the double-double for the really adventurous. But that's about it.

Or is it?

In-N-Out has a secret menu that only the coolest In-N-Out customers know about. We're going to welcome you to the club. Hope you brought your appetite!

Animal style

The most-popular items on the secret menu are the "animal-style" burgers and fries. Ask for your burger "animal-style" and you'll get a burger with mustard fried into each patty, plus pickles, chopped grilled onions and an extra helping of In-N-Out's famous sauce.

"Animal-style" fries are also worth trying. It's an order of their classic fries, topped with the famous sauce, a slice of melted cheese and chopped grilled onions.

RELATED: In-N-Out in Keizer is now open

Really big burgers

If the double-double isn't big enough for you, you get can order a "3x3" or a "4x4." They're exactly like they sound. The 3x3 adds a third patty and a third slice of cheese, and the 4x4 adds a fourth patty a fourth slice of cheese.

And yes, you can order your 3x3 or your 4x4 animal-style.

Protein-style burger

Trying to limit your carbs? You can order your burger "protein-style" and instead of the bun, your burger and all the toppings will be tucked into a lettuce wrap.

Channel your inner Spongebob

On SpongeBob Squarepants, The Flying Dutchman is a flying ghost ship. At In-N-Out, you can order "The Flying Dutchman" and get a burger that's just two patties and cheese. No bun, no spread, no lettuce, no onions. Just meat and cheese.

Grilled cheese

The "grilled cheese" at In-N-Out is a little different than the buttery fried sandwich you make at home. It's just like the single burger but without the patty. So it comes with the bun, cheese and all the veggies and spread. You can also ask for it without all the extras.

Soft drinks

You can ask In-N-Out to mix their soft drinks. An "Arnold Palmer" is a mix of tea and lemonade. "Lemon Up" is a mix of 7-Up and lemonade. And "Root Beer Lemonade" is a mix of root beer and lemonade (try it!).

Shakes

In addition to the traditional chocolate, strawberry and vanilla shakes on the normal menu, you can also order the following delicious varieties:

Neapolitan: A mix of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla shakes. You can also ask for two flavors mixed together, so go crazy with chocolate-strawberry, chocolate-vanilla or vanilla-strawberry.

Root-beer float: It's root beer and vanilla shake together. A classic, delicious treat.

For your pet

That's right. In-N-Out has a secret menu for your pet dog. Order a "Pup Patty" and you'll get a salt-less burger for your best friend.

The best of the rest

Here's the rest of the secret menu:

Cheese fries: Two slices of cheese melted over your regular order of fries.

Light well-done fries: Fries, but a little more crispy than normal.

Well-done fries: Fries, but even more dark and crispy.

Extra well-done fries: Pretty much burnt.

Light fries: Almost like uncooked potatoes.

Double meat: No cheese, two patties on your burger

Grilled onions: You can ask them to replace the normal onion on your burger with the chopped grill onions instead.

Whole grilled onions: Don't want them chopped up? They'll grill up those sliced onions for your burger.

Chopped chilies: You can ask In-N-Out to chop up those little yellow chilies and put them on your burger or your fries. You can also order the yellow chilies on the side.

Grilled mustard: Just like on the animal-style burger, you can ask In-N-Out to grill mustard into any patty for any burger.

Medium rare: In-N-Out cooks its burgers with no pink showing, but you can ask them to cook your patty "medium-rare."

Cold cheese: You can order the cheese on your burger cold and not melted.

Extra toast: Ask In-N-Out to toast your buns a little bit longer.

Secret sauce: Want a packet of In-N-Out's famous sauce? Just ask. Hint: It's pretty good for dipping fries.

RELATED: As Keizer In-N-Out Burger plans mid-December opening, city looks to control huge crowds