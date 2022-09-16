Washington seeing signs of more stable, but still pricey housing market

Rising mortgage rates have deterred some buyers, giving those remaining more negotiating power than earlier this year.

SEATTLE — Washingtonians looking to buy homes may see a more amenable market than earlier in 2022, but they’ll also face the expense of 30-year fixed mortgage rates at a 14-year-high.

Some experts say rising mortgage rates have reduced the number of buyers battling for a limited supply of homes, increasing negotiating power for those who remain. In some cases, it has meant lower prices on homes as compared to earlier this year.

“We were one of the hottest real estate markets in the entire country and the entire nation was experiencing this crazy frenzy,” Zach McDonald, a real estate agent and managing broker at Real Property Associates said. “Buyers paying, in our market, 15, 20, 25, even more percent above asking price.”

As inflation rose and mortgage rates lifted, many buyers left the market. Freddie Mac said this week that mortgage rates continued to rise and exceeded six percent for the first time since 2008.

The avg. 30yr FRM rises to 6.02% https://t.co/K9HBh1pgw5 Chief Economist @TheSamKhater: “Mortgage rates continued to rise alongside hotter-than-expected inflation numbers this week, exceeding six percent for the first time since late 2008." — Freddie Mac (@FreddieMac) September 15, 2022

“Although the increase in rates will continue to demand and put downward pressure on home prices, inventory remains in adequate,” the agency wrote in a press release. “This indicates that while home price declines will likely continue, they should not be large.”

Now, there are signs things are starting to stabilize. A recent report by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service says data showed a more “typical August,” with a return to “normalized conditions.”