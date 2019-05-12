PORTLAND, Ore. — People will gather at Veterans Memorial Coliseum this morning to celebrate the life of Gert Boyle. The longtime leader of Columbia Sportswear died on Nov. 3 at the age of 95.

Boyle lived an amazing life. She was born in Germany, and as a child, she and her family fled Nazism and their home country and moved to Portland.

She took over the small outdoor clothing company in 1970 after her husband died from a heart attack. At the time, she was a 46-year-old housewife and mother of three with no real business experience. But she helped build the struggling company into a national brand and retailer.

Boyle continued to put in 40-hour work weeks well into her 80s and signed every company check. She was well known for her no-nonsense attitude and boisterous personality.

Thursday's gathering will celebrate Boyle's long, full life.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. Family, friends and employees of Columbia Sportswear are invited to attend.

KGW will live stream the ceremony. Watch it here.

